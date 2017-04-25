Come Dine With Me Casting in Bristol and Bath

Are your cooking skills second to none? Have you got what it takes to win binge-watchable dinner party reality show Come Dine With Me? Channel 4’s iconic show is calling for applicants in Bath and Bristol

If you’ve ever watched Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me and felt sure that your menu – and sparkling wit – would be a sure winner, now is the time to apply. Producers are calling for applicants from Bristol and Bath for their latest series, with filming taking place this June.

The show sees groups of amateur chefs – and total strangers – cooking their favourite dishes for each other, with the chance to win £1,000 at stake.

Over 12 years the show has gone on to include special editions including Couples Come Dine With Me, Come Date With Me and Celebrity Come Dine With Me.

For successful applicants to this latest series, the filming week with Channel 4 will take place from Monday 12 June – Friday 16 June 2017, with all contestants entering for the chance to win a £1,000 prize. Apply to Come Dine With Me Bristol & Bath If you fancy taking part, email CDWM@SHIVER.TV with answers to the following questions: Name:



Age:



Job Title:



Address:



Phone Number:



Tell Us About You:



What Is Your Cooking Style?



Rate Your Cooking Out Of Ten



Who Would Be A Nightmare Guest And Why?



Tell Us An Embarrassing Story…



What Are You Most Opinionated About?



Give Us An Interesting Fact About Yourself:



Why Should Channel 4 Choose You?



How Did You Hear About The Show Coming To Your Area?