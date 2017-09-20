Bath Digital Festival has five pairs of entry wristbands (worth £30 per pair) to give away to readers.

These wristbands give you week-long access to any of the events at the festival that you want to sign up for.

Bath Digital Festival is a six day celebration of all things tech in the city of Bath from 17 – 22 October 2017.

Festival go-ers can enjoy a Digital Art Show, interactive comedy, a digital tour of Bath itself, Google seminars, an exploration of AI, eco-digital activism, and so much more.

With events from Tesla, Dyson and Minecraft what’s not to love? ‘Tech is for Everyone’ so get entering and bring your friend, family or robot along.

With a chance to win, just answer the question below and send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: becky@bathdigitalfestival.co.uk by 10 October 2017.

Question:

Which birthday is Bath Digital Festival celebrating this year?

A) 1st, B) 5th or C) 95th

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at midnight on 10 October 2017.

Winners will be announced and contacted by 12 October 2017.

Visit: bathdigitalfestival.com