A huge vegan Christmas festival is coming to Bristol in December – and The Bristol Magazine readers have the chance of winning tickets for free entry and a VIP goodie bag with this competition.

Bristol Viva! Vegan Festival is taking over the University of Bristol Students Union, Richmond Building, on Queens Road, Bristol on Saturday 9 December, open 10.30am – 5pm.

This festive bazaar will see vendors selling everything from vegan food to cruelty-free cosmetics. Stallholders include Bristol’s very own Spotless Leopard, Nutcessity and Cardiff pastry legends Mr Nice Pie. Vegans and meat-eaters alike will be blown away by the vegan ‘donna kebabs’ served by Herbivorous on sale at the festival.

With over 100 stallholders and a free kids craft area, this festival promises to be a brilliant and welcoming family day out.

The festival is organised by Bristol-based vegan charity Viva! which has been campaigning for animals since 1994.

All you need to do for a chance to win free entry and a VIP goodie bag is:

Correctly name the venue the festival is being held in.

Email your entry, along with your name and telephone number to: festivals@viva.org.uk by midnight on Friday 17 November 2017.

To find out more about Bristol Viva! Vegan Festival, visit: viva.org.uk/festivals/Bristol-2017

Terms and conditions:

– Entries to be sent to: festivals@viva.org.uk

– The closing date for entries to the competition is midnight on Friday 17 November 2017.

– The prize entitles the winner to skip the queues, free entry, and an exclusive VIP goodie bag at the festival.

– Winners will be notified by the event organisers directly.