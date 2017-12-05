Glocal eyewear brand, Ollie Quinn, affectionately known as OQ, opened its doors to a new boutique in Bristol in March 2017.

To celebrate Ollie Quinn’s eye wear boutique opening in Bristol, The Bristol Magazine is offering readers a chance to win a free eye test and pair of frames.

To enter, simply email your name and contact details to: competition@thebathmagazine.co.uk with the subject line “Ollie Quinn” by noon on Monday 11 December.

The Bristol boutique, located at 66 Park Street, Bristol, is offering a lucky reader the chance to win a free eye test (usually £20) AND a pair of frames – sunglasses or optical (usually £98).

Terms & Conditions:

Prize is for one person to have a free eye test and select a pair of frames.

The winner will have one month to book their eye test and select their frames.

Only applicable at Ollie Quinn, 66 Park Street, Bristol BS1 5JN.

Can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.

By entering yourself into the competition, you are agreeing to share your email address with Ollie Quinn and receive their newsletters.

Ollie Quinn is an independent eyewear company that maintains fair prices while using the best-quality materials. How? OQ designs all frames in-house and sells only in its own boutiques, offering one £98 price point for all frames, including single vision prescription lenses for eyeglasses and polarised lenses for sunglasses. By side-stepping traditional optical sales methods, cutting prescription lenses locally, and working directly with manufacturers, OQ removes the need for intermediaries and markups, providing premium, creatively designed frames at one affordable price.

The Bristol boutique on Park Street includes a certified in-store optometrist, who will provide full eye exams so customers have a one-stop shop to find the perfect eyewear for a price that won’t hurt the wallet.

OQ’s operational model is defined as Glocal — that is, “Think Global and Act Local“. With founders from Canada, Australia and South Africa, and boutiques located across Canada and the United Kingdom, OQ aims to source the best materials and talent around the globe while retaining local roots through regional suppliers and community input.

Introducing the Steel Collection

Ollie Quinn have now launched the Steel Collection. With seven new frames added to the Ollie Quinn family, be sure to check it out for yourself. A mixture of classic aviators, double bridges, throwbacks to the seventies & sixties and minimalism. Check out Ryzner, Marco, Sidney, Yusuf, Elizon, Relle and Jaz.

