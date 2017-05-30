Crane 29, the world’s first treehouse on a crane, officially opens on Bristol harbourside today

Three years of planning and design, three weeks of build, over 200 very lucky guests: Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 – an utterly unique, beautifully conceived treehouse built around one of Bristol Harbourside’s iconic cargo cranes – opens today.

With some of the best views in Bristol, Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 promises a nature inspired sanctuary eight metres in the sky above the bustling city for those lucky enough to be allocated a stay during its exclusive 100-night opening.

Image © Iris Thores / Canopy & Stars

Created and curated by Bristol-based Sawday’s Canopy & Stars, the experts on special holiday experiences in the great outdoors, Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 is part art installation, part architectural wonder. Thought to be the first of its kind, the low-impact, zero-carbon build has been completed with sustainable materials, brilliant solutions and planting advice from build partners, B&Q, to create this veritable hanging basket of a harbourside holiday home.

Step inside for a deep multi-sensory experience of textures, colours, plants, smells and sounds that work together with the architecture and interior design to evoke a feeling of calm that can normally only be found in nature. Guests can breathe in woodland scents, earth, florals, bark, lavender and sage; fall asleep to the sounds of a gurgling stream and wake to birdsong.

Image © Iris Thores / Canopy & Stars

Materials inspired by the industrial heritage and the natural world were provided by sustainable build partner B&Q including a polished concrete worktop, taps created from copper piping, wooden flooring in the bathroom, wool rugs and natural jute mats, Bespoke pieces, like a handmade wooden bed, a branch coat hanger, a ‘living painting’ by local artist Anthony Garrett, a wall clad in slices cut from a tree branch and a corrugated iron shower cubicle with watering can shower add to the space. The experience is further enhanced by a carefully curated selection of furniture, textiles and ceramics from Anthropologie’s new Spring collection.

No Canopy & Stars space would be complete without the green stuff and, with help and expertise from B&Q, the designers have made this a key feature. One wall is lined with shelves of living plants, made bespoke by B&Q experts, and the roof is teeming with planters filled with pollinators to attract urban bees, birds and butterflies. All profits from Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 will go to Friends of the Earth, meaning that every stay at the treehouse will also contribute to protecting the natural world, climate and biodiversity.

“It’s taken three years of planning and design, only three weeks of building but we got there!” says Tom Dixon, MD of Canopy & Stars. “What started as a dream has now become a reality and the door of Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 is now open! We hope people enjoy their stays in this amazing building and wake up to the great outdoors feeling they are truly part of this pocket of nature in the city – a real natural high!”

Richard Sherwood, Customer & Marketing Director at B&Q commented: “We love ambitious projects at B&Q and it’s our mission to show how any space – whether big, small or indeed inside a crane – can be made to feel homely. We pride ourselves on being the home of brilliant solutions, with ingenious products that provide smart solutions to the challenges of any space. This huge feat shows how B&Q expertise can help achieve sustainable and low impact living in a really creative way and we’re delighted to be welcoming the first guests.”

The treehouse is the first ever space created by Sawday’s Canopy & Stars, the experts on special holiday experiences in the great outdoors, it was built by Bower House Construction, specialist treehouse builders with a love of natural structure and minimal impact design and supported by B&Q with sustainable building materials, smart, space-saving solutions and planting expertise.

Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 will grace Bristol’s skyline until the end of September 2017, before disappearing without a trace as the first leaves drop from the trees. There’s still a chance to register for the ballot at www.canopyandstars.co.uk/crane29 – be quick though, as the final ballot is only open until 3 July!