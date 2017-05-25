An 11-year-old cricketer has become the first pupil at his school to score a century since 2011.

Gus Carini-Roberts, who goes to The Grange Monmouth Preparatory School, achieved this outstanding feat during a 25 overs match against Cardiff and The Vale.

Paul Morris, Head of PE and Games at The Grange, said: “There have been 9 centuries scored by boys at The Grange in the last 25 years. It is quite difficult to do as most of the games we play are now 20 overs matches.

“Gus is a talented batsman who has an excellent temperament and good concentration.”

The promising sportsman is currently in the Gloucestershire U11 county team and has been offered the Sporting Scholarship to Monmouth School.

