After the phenomenal success of the Stand Up To Cancer special last year The Crystal Maze is back, with purpose-built studios in Bristol

Original Crystal Maze designer James Dillon has created a brand new maze in Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios, bringing the nation’s favourite game show back on Friday 23 June at 9pm on Channel 4. The new series is kicking off with four celebrity episodes in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

With a brand new maze comes a brand new Maze Master for the 21st Century. Each week, Richard Ayoade will be guiding a team of five intrepid adventurers on an epic game show adventure through four fantastical zones.

For fans of the original series, the zones will be very familiar: Aztec, Industrial, Medieval and the all-new Futuristic Zone are housed in the sprawling purpose-built studio at Bottle Yard Studios. Each zone is packed with quirks and features to test, torment and trap our teams and they tackle a variety of games in each zone to obtain elusive time crystals.

The maze has an array of Physical, Skill, Mystery and Mental challenges in store to test teams, with each team captain making the all-important decision of who plays what. The team of five will have to prove they can work as one to ensure nobody runs out of time and gets locked in, jeopardising their crystal tally if they need to ‘buy’ anyone out…assuming they won’t leave someone behind.

On their journey into the maze our adventurers will meet some very interesting new characters who hold the key to success; solving their riddles will gain the team entry to a zone and may even win them a Crystal. Look out for some very special appearances across the series.

Journeying through the four zones with the guidance of Richard’s special wooden hand, the adventure culminates in the iconic Crystal Dome. The new and improved dome holds the fate of each team. Each time crystal the team have collected on their travels through the maze will give them 5 seconds in the in the Crystal Dome. They’ll need as much time as they can to collect as many gold tokens as possible, being very cautious of the silver ones as these are deducted from the final tally, which means that all-important prize could be lost.

Episode 1

The first team to tackle The Crystal Maze in aid of Stand Up To Cancer will be lead by Team Captain Alex Brooker, Vice-Captain Lydia Bright and team mates Ore Obuda, Louis Spence and Vicky Pattinson. As they navigate the maze, friendships are put to the test when one of the team gets locked in…

From traversing the murky bog of the Medieval, tunnelling through the Industrial, materialising in Futuristic, to scaling the walls of the Aztec, join Richard Ayoade as he takes viewers through this magical and marvellous world of wonder (and wet logs).