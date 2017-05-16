Last week, more than 200 pupils took part in Dauntsey’s annual sell-out Dance Show

Pupils prepared for the show during the Spring Term both in lessons and in their extra-curricular clubs. The show presented a huge variety of dance styles, showcasing the talents and versatility of the pupils. The audience enjoyed contemporary, musical theatre, tap and street dance to name but a few.

This year’s theme was When I Grow Up and some dances took inspiration from professions including becoming a lawyer, teacher or dentist, while others explored the role of astronauts, rugby players and spies.

Particularly spectacular performances were given by the Mini Jazz club with their beautiful performance Rule the World choreographed by Atlanta Hatch and Andrea Chan, and the Street Dance club’s set, choreographed by Jason Yip and Tseki Wangdi.

Emily Wilkins, Dauntsey’s Teacher of Dance, said: “Parents, teachers and pupils alike were amazed by the enthusiasm of all the dancers and the professionalism with which the Lower School took to the stage. The Show theme, When I Grow Up, provided inspiration for some very moving and thought-provoking performances.

“There was a real buzz in the audience this year, who were particularly supportive and it was fantastic to see so many pupils up on stage having so much fun!”

Dance at Dauntsey’s

There are many opportunities to enjoy dance at Dauntsey’s and classes are open to all pupils, both boys and girls, experienced dancers and those who are new to this discipline. Street, modern dance, contemporary dance and cheerleading are all popular sessions and each year the Dance Show reflects the work done in these classes.

Dance is also taught as part of the Drama Curriculum to all First, Second and Third Form pupils. It is also one of the options in the Lower Sixth General Studies programme and is offered as a games option to senior pupils.

