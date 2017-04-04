Dauntsey’s Dodecahedron maths competition is back for 2017

Dauntsey’s Dodecahedron is a highly-respected maths competition, now in its 29th year. The competition sees more than 1,000 able mathematicians, from some 40 schools across the south-west region, participating in the preliminary round.

The competition is open to pupils aged 12 or under on the 31 August 2017, with t he preliminary round taking place at the participating schools. Pupils sitting an hour-long multiple choice paper of 32 questions. The papers are marked by the competing schools from materials supplied by Dauntsey’s and results must be submitted online before Tuesday 2 May.

A finals day will be held at Dauntsey’s on Wednesday 7th June for around 30 of the most successful pupils.

Pete Mobbs, Head of Mathematics at Dauntsey’s School said:

“The Dodec is now firmly established in the academic calendar and feedback from participating schools has been hugely enthusiastic. It’s all about encouraging the best and brightest junior mathematicians in a fun and engaging way. The questions in the preliminary round are pretty tough but we are always extremely impressed by the standard of entries.”

Heads of Mathematics from participating schools said: “We are very much looking forward to taking part again – a highlight of the year for the maths department! Thank you for the invitation! Matthew attended the final last year and came back buzzing! Fingers crossed for this year.”

How would you do?

Test your maths skills and see if you can select the right answer to this tricky question:

Altogether 28 handshakes were exchanged at a party. Each person shook hands exactly once with each of the others. How many people were at the party?

A) 6 B) 7 C) 8 D) 9 E) 10

Answer C – 8 people

For further information about Dauntsey’s, go to dauntseys.org or follow them on Twitter at Dauntsey’s @DauntseysSchool