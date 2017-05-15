Dauntsey’s has been fortunate to welcome renowned journalist and BBC Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen to the School for his lecture entitled ‘Reporting on Conflict’

The audience was treated to an exhilarating and engaging account of Jeremy’s career and the lecture was as moving as it was entertaining. He provided a poignant insight into the effects of conflict situations, as he had personally displayed symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after the death of a close friend in Israel’s departure from Lebanon in 2000.

Jeremy reflected on his experiences in these conflicts and the fact that, after being in this environment for so long, conflict situations began to feel normal, meaning he felt out of place at home. He stressed the extent to which this affected his personal life. On a lighter note, he told humorous stories from his time on BBC Breakfast, ranging from interviews with celebrities like Donny Osmond and Christopher Plumber, to guest presenting satirical panel show Have I Got News For You.

Prior to the lecture, Jeremy took part in a discussion with a group of sixth formers. He started by outlining the details of his career before answering questions on current foreign affairs and the conflicts in the Middle East. As he was an expert in the Arab Uprisings, the pupils were treated to an insightful account of the foundations of these conflicts and how he went about reporting them.

Particularly interesting were his interviews with Colonel Gadaffi and President Assad, who he said was an extremely charming man. Jeremy was also asked by students about his time reporting conflicts, how he stayed relaxed in those intense situations, his most terrifying experiences and how hard it was to be impartial when it came to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

“Jeremy’s talk captured the adrenaline and excitement that his line of work entails and carried the audience through countless conflicts around the world,” said Lower Sixth Form pupil, Archie Osmond. “It was amazing to be in the presence of a man who been to so many places and had seen so much.”



