Dauntsey’s has recently welcomed the renowned Professor AC Grayling as part of its Mercers’ Lecture series. The Professor, who is o ne of the UK’s most prolific public intellectuals and commentators on politics and ethics, delivered a fascinating lecture entitled The Ethics of War.

The content of the lecture encompassed philosophy, history, technology as well as ethics and provided the audience, made up of pupils and the local community, with a thought-provoking interpretation of what is ‘a just war’. Everyone appreciated in particular the Professor’s recommendations for bath-time reading which included Homer’s Aeneid, Plato’s Republic, and the Communist Manifesto.

Dauntsey’s Sixth Former, Betty, said: “Some of us were lucky enough to meet the Professor before the lecture for a discussion which was wide-ranging and informative. Questions discussed ranged from Professor Grayling’s interesting beliefs regarding the legality of Brexit, the ethics of artificial intelligence, and the possibility of a communist state. We were all struck by the Professor’s knowledge and insights across such a wide scope of material.”

The Mercers’ Lectures are named in recognition of the links between Dauntsey’s and the Mercers’ Company, which go back to Mercer founder Alderman William Dauntesey, Master of the Worshipful Company of Mercers, who founded the School in West Lavington in 1542.

