Eight Sixth Form pupils from Dauntsey’s have spent 30 days at sea for a challenging North Atlantic race sailing from Halifax, Nova Scotia to the Eddystone Lighthouse off Plymouth.

Sailing the School’s Tall Ship, Jolie Brise, the pupils were taking part in the final stage of the International Rendez-vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta – a 10,000 nautical mile transatlantic race visiting Portugal, Bermuda, America, Canada and France.

After reaching the finish line in Plymouth, the crew sailed on to Le Havre to enjoy the Regatta’s final celebrations and award ceremony.

A further highlight for pupils on board had been five days of celebrations in Québec City in July, alongside a fleet of more than 40 vessels from all over the world. Some two million sailing enthusiasts joined the extravaganza of Tall Ships, filling the harbour and surrounding streets. Mark Lascelles, Head Master, Dauntsey’s said: “We are serious about adventure here at Dauntsey’s and it doesn’t get much more adventurous than crewing a Tall Ship in the Rendez-vous Regatta. “Each leg offered an amazing experience in terms of sailing and exposure to rare and unusual sea-life but the thirty-day leg between Canada and France was a unique opportunity for some of our older pupils to experience a transatlantic crossing. They all worked together brilliantly as a crew and we are very proud of them all.” For further information about Dauntsey’s School, go to dauntseys.org

Featured image © Rick Tomlinson