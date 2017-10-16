Pupils and staff from Dauntsey’s had a taste of the future of travel recently when inventor Richard Browning visited the school to demonstrate the world’s first jet-engine human suit named Daedalus.

Richard’s company, Gravity, has invented, built and filed patents for a human propulsion technology that re-imagines manned flight. The technology combines body mounted miniaturised jet-engines with a specially designed exo-skeleton allowing vertical take-off and flight. The ‘Daedalus’ suit pioneers an entirely new category in aviation technology.

Gravity has gone from an audacious dream to a patent pending technology powering the world’s first human propulsion flight. The company’s vision is to build an entirely new generation of human flight systems for commercial and entertainment applications.

James Johns, head of physics at Dauntsey’s said: “This was a first for Dauntsey’s. We witnessed an amazing (and very loud!) display of the jet suit in action, right here on our playing fields. It was an exciting insight into what travel might look like in the future and the science behind this vision.

“Richard was very generous with his time. After the display, pupils met the man beneath the suit, and there was time for some questions before he joined the Physics Society to deliver a lecture about his ambitions and the trial and error process behind his remarkable invention.”

Visit: dauntseys.org

MAIN IMAGE: INVENTOR RICHARD BROWNING DEMONSTRATING THE WORLD’S FIRST JET-ENGINE HUMAN SUIT ‘DAEDALUS’ AT DAUNTSEY’S