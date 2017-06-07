Eight Dauntsey’s sixth formers, four girls and four boys, have been in training for their forthcoming trip on the School’s Tall Ship, Jolie Brise¸ when they will crew the vessel in the Halifax to Le Havre transatlantic final race leg of Rendez-vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta.

The day-long Royal Yachting Association course included both classroom and practical sessions. The pupils learnt how to summon help, use VHF radio, handle distress flares and make a Mayday call. The practical session in the pool included experiencing the problems of entering an uncooperative life raft and assisting others while fully kitted-out in wet weather gear and a lifejacket.

One of the sixth formers who participated in the course said:

“We are very excited about taking on this challenge of sailing Jolie Brise across the Atlantic and doing this course made it all seem very real. We hope we won’t need to make any Mayday calls but it is very reassuring to learn how we can keep safe on our adventure. The only bad part of the day was trying the survival rations – some rather unpleasant fatty dried biscuits!”

Dauntsey’s Head of Sailing, Toby Marris, will be skipper for this leg of the race with Adam Sager as first mate and Old Dauntseian, Ollie Barnes, as Bosun. This crew will join Jolie Brise in Halifax, Nova Scotia on 31st July for the end of the in-port festivities.



They will then race across the North Atlantic, cutting across the Gulf Stream and Labrador Current. It is as this point, where these two currents meet, that large marine species are invariably encountered. Once across the Atlantic, they will complete the race at the finish line south of the Isle of Wight, and then cruise in the Solent, France and Channel Islands, before heading to Le Havre (where Jolie Brise was built) for the final Tall Ships in-port event to celebrate the Rendez-vous 2017 festivities.

You can follow Jolie Brise on her journey using this fleet tracker http://yb.tl/rdv2017

Featured image: Dauntsey’s pupils participating in Sea Survival Training for their forthcoming Transatlantic Crossing on the Jolie Brise