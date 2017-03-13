Dauntsey’s has staged its annual Rockfest concert to a sell-out audience. Eight Lower School acts and sixteen Upper School acts took to the stage to perform and entertain with a range of classics including Highway to Hell, Nothing Compares to You and Below My Feet.

Helena Cockwell took the audience by storm with some brilliantly rehearsed guitar and loop pedal playing and won three of the six Upper School categories. Her song Brazil by Declan McKenna was a particular highlight. In the Lower School, Bea Williams and Anouk Griffiths kicked off proceedings with a great rendition of Pumped up Kicks and came a very close second to winners Sasha Broadhead and Lara Vautier.

Kester Sims, Head of Music Technology, Dauntsey’s said: “Rockfest goes from strength to strength and this year the audience was treated to an exciting evening of great rock talent, supported by our own expert lighting and sound team of pupils.

“My thanks go to the staff, pupils and parents who support the event so enthusiastically. This is what gives Rockfest such an encouraging and exciting atmosphere.”

