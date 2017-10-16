Dauntsey’s has appointed Anne Sampson as the new Housemistress at The Manor, the school’s dedicated lower school boarding house for boys and girls aged 11 to 14.

She also teaches English and coaches hockey and netball. Anne joined Dauntsey’s in 2014 as assistant housemistress at The Manor. Prior to this, she was at St Francis Prep School in Pewsey.

Anne is responsible for the day to day running of The Manor, and provides a link between the school, pupils and parents. She sees her key role as being to create an environment where the children feel safe, happy and cared for.

Anne said: “I love the friendliness of the staff, parents and pupils as well as the ‘have a go’ ethos of the school. The Manor is at the heart of my role and the relationships that develop between staff and pupils are very special; I feel very lucky to be a part of The Manor.

“My family have had an association with The Manor since 2007 when my eldest child began boarding here. All three children boarded at The Manor and one has now returned to be a tutor to the Second Form boys. Although my daughters are away at university, The Manor is very much their home and all three children love being a part of this very special house. Whether they are helping me hang pictures in the corridors, or leading a running club, or helping the girls with their make-up prior to the Third Form Ball, the whole family is certainly involved with life at The Manor.”

MAIN IMAGE: ANNE SAMPSON, HOUSEMISTRESS, THE MANOR, DAUNTSEY’S WITH PUPILS.