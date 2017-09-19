Dauntsey’s is hosting an exhibition of classic cars, vehicle designs from the Royal College of Art, sculpture by Angela Palmer, photography by Iain Kemp and student work from the Art Car competition this month.

The display, entitled Art in Motion: the Car, Knowledge and Design, is being held in collaboration with Messums Gallery and Classic Car Safe.

The exhibition demonstrates Dauntsey’s continuing commitment to hosting innovative displays from the world of art and design. Art enjoys a high profile at Dauntsey’s and this is reflected in the prominent displays of pupils’ work throughout the school.

The Art School is housed separately from the main School site in a spacious building. Central to this space is the exhibition area – The Gallery – which hosts an eclectic range of artwork from both pupils and renowned artists and designers from industry.

All pupils study art for their first three years at Dauntsey’s when the foundations of visual literacy and awareness and technical competence are laid. Thereafter, pupils may opt to study the subject for GCSE and then go on to A Level in the Sixth Form.

You can see more about art at Dauntsey’s in this short film which was made during the end of year Summer Exhibition in July – the pinnacle of the Art School’s calendar.

Art in Motion: the Car, Knowledge and Design runs until 7 October at Dauntsey’s. Please contact the school at info@dauntseys.org if you would like to visit.

Visit: dauntseys.org

Main image: Art A level student from Dauntsey’s at work in the Art School