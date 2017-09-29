Dauntsey’s School has presented a cheque for more than £14,000 to Wiltshire Air Ambulance, the School’s chosen charity for the academic year 2016/17.

An impressive £5,000 of the funds raised came from sponsorship of those pupils who took part in the gruelling Devizes to Westminster canoe race at Easter this year.

The remainder of the money was raised through a large variety of events organised by the pupils at Dauntsey’s, including a Charity Boules competition and the annual Lower School Fête which featured welly tossing, a Bake off and ‘Sponge the Teacher’.

Finally, more than 100 pupils and staff took part in a 24-hour Runathon, covering 721 miles and raising just over £1,000.

Jane Hubbard, the teacher who oversees fundraising for the School Charity at Dauntsey’s, said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported this campaign for Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

“It has been wonderful to witness Dauntsey’s spirit in action, with many new initiatives seen this year. We are delighted to have been able to raise such a fantastic amount for this important local charity.”

The Wiltshire Air Ambulance can scramble in just two minutes and reach anywhere in Wiltshire within nine minutes. They fly up to 19 hours a day and attend, on average, three potentially lifesaving missions in that time.

Each September, the entire School community votes to adopt a charity for the forthcoming academic year. In the past ten years, Dauntsey’s School has raised more than £214,000 for a variety of good causes.

Visit: dauntseys.org

Photograph shows: Pupils from Dauntsey’s sixth form present a cheque for more than £14,000 to Jemma Brown of the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, the School’s chosen charity for 2016/17.