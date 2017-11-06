Pupils from Dauntsey’s have staged a new play, Betrayed by my Mind, conceived and directed by Upper Sixth Form pupil, Charlie Hinton.

The play offered a realistic and gritty insight into teenage mental health.

Based on diaries from young adults, it aimed to challenge misconceptions surrounding mental health and encourage people to talk about the issue.

Rikki Jackson, Director of Drama, Dauntsey’s said: “It was thought-provoking, challenging, moving, and, above all, heartfelt and left the audience feeling touched and effected by such an honest production.

“Congratulations to Charlie for creating this piece of theatre and to the cast and crew for their brilliant three night run.”

Drama is very much part of the fabric of life at Dauntsey’s and most pupils get involved in drama and dance at some point, either on stage or behind the scenes. With six or seven productions each year, ranging from small studio pieces to full stage shows and musicals; there is a wide variety of styles and plenty of choice.

Recent showcases include Billy Elliot, Lord of the Flies, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Main image: The cast from ‘Betrayed by my Mind’, a recent production at Dauntsey’s, conceived and directed by a Sixth Form pupil at the School