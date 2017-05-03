A team of fourteen Dauntsey’s sixth formers has raised £5,000 for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, having completed the infamous Devizes to Westminster canoe race over the Easter weekend.

Training for this 125-mile gruelling challenge, known as “the canoeist’s Everest”, began in September last year. The race is 125 miles long and has 77 portages (where canoeists must carry the boats over land). The first 52 miles are along the Kennet and Avon Canal to Reading, the next 55 miles are on the River Thames to Teddington. The final 17-mile section is on the tidal portion of the River Thames. The race is known to be a real test of skill, physical and mental stamina.

“Taking on the DW is not for the faint-hearted,” said Sam Moore, head of Adventure Education at Dauntsey’s. “ The finish line at Westminster Bridge is an iconic place to complete the race and, as our crews climbed out of their boats to receive their medals, they could reflect that they had displayed courage, fortitude, and resilience and impressed staff and parents alike with their awe-inspiring achievement.

“Sponsorship from friends and family was an important motivating factor in keeping going and the crews were thrilled to raise £5,000 for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance.”

Featured image: Dauntsey’s DW team who raised £5,000 for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance