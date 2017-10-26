This local, independent flooring retailer will encourage you to think differently about your floor. Disney Flooring offers a wide range of carpets, vinyl, wood, laminate and rugs, and the team specialise in custom-made rugs and runners, with their own sewing machine and rug room for completing border work on jobs large and small. If you are considering a hard floor that’s practical, you’ll find a great range of vinyl tiles including some exclusive designs. The service includes measure, supply and fitting. Behind the scenes they are always working closely with interior designers so every customer can be sure they are up to speed with product designs. The installation team are well known for a great service with satisfying results.

11 Zetland Rd, Bristol BS6 7AG Tel: 0117 942 4949 Web: disney-flooring.com