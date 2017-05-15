One local interior designer is offering a helping hand for those looking to embark on a little DIY

It’s all very well talking about rejuvenating your home in personal, quirky, creative ways for the new season, but if you don’t have a natural eye for interior design, or a crafty, upcycley bone in your body, it’s not as easy a task to undertake as it seems.

Enter Zoe Hewett Interiors – provider of consultation and design services to both residential properties and commercial premises in the Bristol area – which has begun running interior design workshops at the artsy Hamilton House in Stokes Croft. Zoe, who has a professional background in theatre set design and art direction for film and television, has been enabling and empowering participants to confidently colour and decorate their homes by teaching them about the design process and helping them come up with great ideas that they can then take away.

“Our surroundings affect us all, whether we are aware of it or not, and it has always bothered me that the exclusive, luxury nature of interior design inevitably makes it inaccessible for the majority of people,” she says. “Yet often the greatest creativity comes from having to be resourceful, so learning a few basic design principles is a great way to do it yourself with confidence. These workshops are a playful way to get started on planning a redecoration project, whatever the budget.”

Zoe first had the idea for the workshops four years ago so is thrilled to be finally putting her plans into action. “It’s an affordable way for people to access interior design advice and learn some skills to help guide them through their own DIY projects,” she says. “In a former life, I ran community arts workshops making carnival costumes so it’s quite similar in some ways. It was always very rewarding to facilitate people in being creative and seeing them being so proud of what they made.”

So what exactly do the sessions involve? “This time the workshop content focuses more on the design process itself,” explains Zoe. “How to generate a brief and then move from words to visuals to create a design concept. We explore the different types of colour scheme, from the comfortable safe bet to the wild and daring, using the colour wheel, and have a go at creating our own new colour combinations. There is a hands-on element too, so participants get the chance to make their own mood board, either with a real room in mind or just for the fun of it.

“I have been so impressed by the high standard of some of the mood boards my workshoppers have put together so far, and I think it’s a bit of a barometer for how well the session has gone. It might also be because Bristol is home to so many interesting people – their homes are not likely to be bland! As I’m completely interiors obsessed, and maybe just a little bit nosey, I started using the hashtag #mybristolhome on Instagram as a way to see, share and celebrate the coolest and most interesting home interiors in the city. People are starting to use it which is fantastic, and the variety of images is great – lots of style. There’s certainly nothing boring up on there!”

The next half-day workshops take place back-to-back on 13 May – excuse us while we go check out that hashtag…

Find out more about Zoe Hewett Interiors at zoehewettinteriors.co.uk/workshop