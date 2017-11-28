Bristol Old Vic has been selected for The Big Give Christmas Challenge, meaning that all donations made to the theatre over the next week will be doubled.

Any money donated via the Big Give website (bit.ly/bristololdvicbiggive) between midday on Tuesday 28 November and midday on Tuesday 5 December, the Big Give Christmas Challenge will match donations and Bristol Old Vic will receive double the amount of donations.

Philanthropist and Bristol Old Vic Board Member Helen Wilde said: “We’re really excited to be participating in the Big Give Christmas Challenge this year and thrilled to have secured matched funding, which comes from The Reed Foundation. This is our one opportunity to turn to our brilliant Bristol public and ask for help to finish our capital appeal, by doubling their donation during Challenge Week. Our target is just £20,000 and it’s really important to us that everyone knows that their support, at whatever level, whether £5 or £50, really does make a difference.”

With gifts available from £5, this could make a lovely Christmas gift for the theatre lover in your life.

£5 sponsors a packet of seeds for Bristol Old Vic’s new living roof and you’ll receive a personalised thank you tweet.

£10 sponsors an energy-efficient LED lamp for the chandeliers in Coopers’ Hall, and you’ll also receive a unique Bristol Old Vic Christmas haiku.

£25 sponsors a bolt that secures the new diagrid roof in the theatre’s foyer. You’ll also receive a thank you postcard from a member of Made in Bristol, the young theatre-makers programme.

£50 will buy you a brick reclaimed from the theatre’s 1970s Studio. Collect from BOV, together with an authentication certificate.

£500 sponsors a seat in the theatre’s new Studio.

£2,500 or £5,000 sponsors the best seats in the Georgian auditorium.

All money raised will go towards funding the final stage of Bristol Old Vic’s Capital Appeal. With £20,000 left to raise, the theatre needs support to ensure the project is completed so that the theatre is transformed.

The redevelopment project includes commitments to: transforming the King Street front of house, building a brand new, state of the art studio, as well as opening up the theatre’s 250-year heritage to the public through a series of interactive, accessible on-site activities.

The project is due to be completed in autumn 2018, 250-year heritage to the public through a series of interactive, accessible on-site activities.

To make a difference, visit: bit.ly/bristololdvicbiggive.

Photo by Philip Vile