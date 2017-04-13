DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, has teamed up with one of the world’s foremost manufacturers of electric cars so that guests can charge their vehicles during their visit, and will be one of the first venues in the South West to provide this service.

“More and more of our customers are driving electric cars including the popular Tesla models,” said Mehmet Kandemir, general manager at Cadbury House. “As a result we need to be able to accommodate their need to charge up during their stay and the installation of the Tesla charging ports is in reaction to this growing demand. We’ve always been one step ahead of the curve in terms of our offering and this again demonstrates our willingness and ability to react to consumer demands by providing the latest in cutting edge technology.”

New registrations of plug-in cars increased from 3,500 in 2013 to around 85,000 by January 2017 and it’s this surge in sales that has seen more and more demand for plug-in ports. Cadbury House now has four charging points, and space for future provision.

Featured image: Mehmet Kandemir & Jason Eaton alongside a Tesla Model X at Cadbury House