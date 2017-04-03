If you are a talented features writer and would like to submit ideas or pitch new ones then we’d love to hear from you.

Every month we produce a great city magazine in Bristol and separately one for Bath. Both titles packed with interesting, independently written content and a variety of great lifestyle features, we’re also proud that for a magazine of our category; we have one of the highest editorial to advertising ratios… something that our readers appreciate and advertisers admire.

While we work with many contributors who supply brilliantly written pieces across a broad range of subjects, we are always looking for talented magazine feature writers to submit intelligent articles or pitch cleverly-honed feature ideas with the potential for publication.

So if you are an experienced magazine contributor who has an interesting range of material – suitable and relevant for our city titles – or a very talented writer with some great ideas you’d like to see developed and in print, then please get in touch with the Publisher, Steve Miklos to discuss.

Click here to email.