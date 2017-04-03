If you are a talented features writer and would like to submit ideas or pitch new ones then we’d love to hear from you.
Every month we produce a great city magazine in Bristol and separately one for Bath. Both titles packed with interesting, independently written content and a variety of great lifestyle features, we’re also proud that for a magazine of our category; we have one of the highest editorial to advertising ratios… something that our readers appreciate and advertisers admire.
While we work with many contributors who supply brilliantly written pieces across a broad range of subjects, we are always looking for talented magazine feature writers to submit intelligent articles or pitch cleverly-honed feature ideas with the potential for publication.
So if you are an experienced magazine contributor who has an interesting range of material – suitable and relevant for our city titles – or a very talented writer with some great ideas you’d like to see developed and in print, then please get in touch with the Publisher, Steve Miklos to discuss.