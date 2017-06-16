Meet EF Medispa’s self-styled “girlboss” – taking the Bristol aesthetics market by storm

The Bristol Mag: How and why did you get into this industry?

Elena Hunt: I spent most of my working life in the corporate and financial sector, in which I learnt a lot and met some great people – however my true passion has always been in the beauty sector. When I was a little girl, I was always secretly rummaging in my mum’s make-up bag, trying out her lotions and potions. I’ve always researched the latest trends and technologies in the world of aesthetics, trying out various cutting-edge treatments around the country. So, after doing extensive market research and discovering the aesthetics industry is booming and in high demand here in Bristol, I finally decided to combine my passion with the business skills I acquired in the financial world.

Describe your own skincare regime…

I’m a huge skincare junkie – since launching EF Medispa Bristol franchise almost a year ago, I have learnt that it is very important to invest in your skin. For me, it’s essential to have a morning and night-time routine. In the morning, I use a lightweight serum, and just before I leave my house I always apply some SPF on my face and neck – it’s important to protect your skin against harsh UV rays. Currently I’m using DermaQuest Stem Cell 3D Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30 as it leaves me with a lovely glow. At night-time I use a retinol treatment followed by night cream. Retinol speeds up the cell renewal process, leaving me with a firmer and more youthful complexion.

What treatments have you had, what are your favourites?

I’m currently having laser hair removal at the clinic, which I absolutely love – it’s quick, pain-free and most importantly, I will never need to shave or wax again. I have already seen a dramatic reduction in my hair growth which is great, after only three sessions. My second favourite treatment has to be the Lunchtime Quick Lift facial – my go-to treatment for when I have 30 minutes free. It’s an innovative treatment which works by stimulating collagen production, giving a tightening, firming and rejuvenating effect – it also requires no post-treatment downtime, which is ideal as I can carry on with my work right after.

Tell us a bit about your background

I am originally from Russia – my intentions were to study English for a year as an exchange student. However I fell in love with the UK and decided to make it my permanent home. I have now lived here for 14 years and have never looked back. I love my adopted country.

What do you love about Bristol?

Where do I start? Bristol really has it all – it’s such a thriving and dynamic city, with so much to do. Whether it’s enjoying cream tea at The Ivy, exploring the city’s street art, or taking in the views on The Downs or The Suspension Bridge, there is always something to explore. The people are so friendly here too.

What have been the most popular treatments in Bristol?

With summer just around the corner, the demand for body treatments has increased. Our most popular treatments are; non-invasive fat reduction, cellulite reduction, body contouring and mesotherapy.

What separates EF Medispa from the rest?

EF Medispa is a multi-award-winning clinic with 10 years’ history of providing cutting-edge, bespoke treatments for men and women, with clinics in Chelsea, Kensington and St John’s Wood founded by Esther Fieldgrass in 2006. We are constantly on the lookout for new technologies, equipment, treatments. Also the famous Barrecore studio joined us in September, offering signature body sculpting classes, and we have an osteopath on site every Wednesday. There’s undoubtedly something for everyone in our venue, from acne and rosacea peels to the LED Luminous Lift, IPL Skin Rejuvenation, dermal fillers and IV vitamin infusions – we’ve got all health, beauty and well-being bases covered.

Very often when it comes to the medical aesthetic sector, consumers feel as if they need to go to London to receive the best services. What are your thoughts about this?

I have lived in the South West for nine years, and I was one of the many people who would travel to London to receive the best services. At first, I assumed that this was because there wasn’t a demand for it in Bristol. However, when I researched this further, it was clear Bristolians did want these services. That’s why I decided to be the change and make EF Medispa the luxury beauty destination in Bristol.