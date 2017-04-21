Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, headlined by Massive Attack, The Downs Festival will return on Saturday 2 September with a stellar line-up

The Downs Festival will see British rock band Elbow headline the main stage joined by American blues legend Seasick Steve, American hip hop trio De La Soul, famed for ‘Me, Myself & I,’ the legendary 80’s British R&B group Soul II Soul, best known for their hits “Back to Life,” “Keep on Movin” and “Get A Life” and American rock band The Districts.

‘Hippy hop’ masters De La Soul will take to the stage

The festival’s second stage will host Groove Armada with a show-stopping DJ set, David Rodigan MBE and celebrate the city’s love for its groundbreaking dance music scene with an exclusive live festival performance by Roni Size to celebrate 20 years of his mercury prize-winning album New Forms and remixer of choice, Mad Professor.

Groove Armada will be hosting a show-stopping DJ set

Tom Paine, co-founder of Team Love, the organisers, commented: “Last year’s festival was one of those events we will never forget and showed that Bristol can accommodate and host an event of this scale. We’ve looked back, reviewed, learnt and we’re now ready to come back with a line-up and event site that makes the most of this all-day festival with more live music, more bars and more independent food.”

Last year, the festival featured Massive Attack, Primal Scream and Skepta and was the first major music event on The Downs in over 15 years. All 27,000 tickets sold out in less than two hours.

The ‘Information’ stage will also return, offering a dedicated area for guest speakers, question and answer sessions, film screenings, photography and charity representatives – more information on this will follow shortly.

Tickets to The Downs Festival cost £45.00 plus booking fee. Sales go live on Friday 28 April at 8am to personal callers only at Bristol Ticket Shop and The Love Inn, with general release going live at 9am; see thedownsbristol.com and a number of other ticket sites – but be quick, they are sure to sell out!