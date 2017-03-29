The theme for this year’s trail is ‘Memorable Moments’ because elephants never forget, with each elephant being named after a different well-known person.

Jenny said: “The people who inspired our elephants’ names range from famous Bristolians, past and present, to international celebrities. What they all have in common is that they followed their beliefs and passion to achieve something amazing.

“Many of these people had no idea of the legacy they would leave behind because of their moment in history. It is a reminder to us all that we all have the capacity to do amazing things and that we can all make a difference in a moment.”

Last year’s Zebra Trail attracted over 800 visitors to The New Room. This year the chapel, tucked away in the heart of Broadmead, will play host to the entire collection for a further week at the end of the school holidays (24-30 April) to give people an opportunity to see the herd displayed together.

The New Room will also be offering other great activities throughout the Easter holidays, including inviting visitors – young and old alike – to draw a memorable moment to add to the ‘Memory Wall’, and to help make bunting for the grand opening in July of its new education centre.

One of Bristol’s historic gems, The New Room is the oldest Methodist Chapel in the world, originally built in 1739 and used by John Wesley and the early Methodists as a meeting and preaching place and the centre for helping and educating the needy members of the community.

The Ark Project is part of The Bristol and South Gloucestershire Methodist Circuit that runs out of two converted VW vans and supports both local Methodist Churches and community events across Bristol and South Gloucestershire.