On 19 August 2017 the streets of Bristol will once again host one of the UK’s most exciting and challenging city-centre circuit races: the Bristol Grand Prix

Entries for Bristol Grand Prix are open, and with last year’s event selling out in all categories, riders and teams are encouraged to book their place early to avoid missing out.

Now in its third year, the Bristol Grand Prix is a tough city-centre circuit race that’s becoming a fixture on the national calendar, attracting competitors from across the UK to battle it out on the streets. This year’s race will act as the showpiece event as Bristol celebrates its status as the European City of Sport.

Taking place over an undulating city-centre course, the circuit incorporates some classic Bristol landmarks including hosting the start/finish on Park Street, the historic cathedral and an iconic Banksy graffiti. The challenging, 1.3km figure-of-eight circuit is packed full of tight bends, short rises and speedy straights that will test riders and delight spectators.

Organised by cycle collective Le Sportif, the all-day programme will feature races for veterans, youth riders, and racers of all categories – including elite (professional) riders.

“The Bristol Grand Prix keeps growing, and this year promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet”, says race director Phil Adkins. “The course is fast, hard and challenging – it’s everything racers and spectators want from a city centre race.

“This year we’re working with race teams, sponsors, Bristol City Council and British Cycling to create a race the city can be proud of.”

This year’s race will also involve a partnership with Bowel Cancer West, a charity that’s helping to raise awareness and create new treatments for this common form of cancer.

Members of the public will be able to ride the course before the racers, with all money raised going toward this valuable cause. Phil explains how the relationship will work:

“We are really proud to be working with Bowel Cancer West. The charity is doing some amazing work raising awareness about this treatable form of the disease. We encourage everyone who comes to the race this year to understand what the charity does, and how they can get involved.”

The Bristol Grand Prix is supported by British Cycling, the official body responsible for the sport in the UK. British Cycling’s Brian Johnston said: “The Bristol Grand Prix is city centre racing at its best, and a phenomenal start to a weekend of cycling in Bristol for everyone to get involved. British Cycling is working with Le Sportif to expand the race and bring the household names of cycling to the streets of the city.”

The event begins at 10:30am with the ‘Love My Bike’ ride brought to you by Bowel Cancer West, offering everyone the chance to ride around the circuit at a leisurely pace and finishes at 7:15pm with presentations following the conclusion of the Elite category men’s race.

“The day features events for competitors of all ages and capabilities, meaning there is something for everyone. We want Bristol to get behind the Grand Prix, visit us on the day and cheer on the racers as they battle for the win.” Phil explains.

The event is completely free, with spectators able to choose where to view the action. The unique design offers viewers the chance to see riders twice per lap, with sprint prizes adding to the excitement. As the race builds to its conclusion the excitement will mount as riders and teams push for the win.

Former BBC broadcaster Keith Warmington and Olympic commentator Richard Drew will be providing commentary, describing the race action and speaking to a variety of interviewees including some of the racers themselves.

The current Bristol Grand Prix race schedule for 19 August:

10.30am – Love My bike

11.30pm – Veterans Race

12.30pm – Youth A, B

1.15pm – Men’s Category 4

2.41pm – Women’s Category 4

3.15pm – Men’s Category 3

4.15pm – Women’s Category 2&3

5.15pm – Sponsor relay

6.00pm – Men’s Category E,1,2

7.15pm – Finish

The Bristol Grand Prix works with sponsors, organisations, businesses and brands that share our vision for the power of cycling. This year, we are proud to announce that we are working with a range of sponsors, including: Prologue, Pukka, Avon and Somerset Police, Bristol City Council, Bowel Cancer West, Atkins, GRN, Mike’s Bikes, Velopost and Rolls Royce.

Entries can be made via British Cycling at: britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/161651/Bristol-Grand-Prix