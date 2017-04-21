EX HMSG PUPIL SET TO RUN LONDON MARATHON TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE BLIND

A determined student is taking part in the historic London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the blind

Beth McNulty, who left Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls in 2014, has so far collected £500 of her £1,900 target for the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

The law student will join more than 50,000 runners, including BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans and pop band Scouting for Girls, at the start line this weekend.

The 21-year-old from Monmouth said: “It has always been a goal of mine to run a marathon and when the opportunity came up, I jumped at it.

“I have been trying to run several times a week, with one long run at the weekends. I have reached 20 miles in my training, which was challenging!

“I’ve always enjoyed running and use it to de-stress.”

Beth knows a number of people affected by sight loss and has raised money for RNIB and the Guide Dogs Association through several charity events.

She added: “I’m most looking forward to the atmosphere and knowing that everyone is there for the same goal – to raise money for great causes.

“I would like to complete the marathon in four and a half hours, but as long as I finish I will be happy.”

You can sponsor Beth by searching for her name at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving