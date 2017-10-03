The Bristol Magazine rounds up five must-see things to do in Bristol this month including seeing a chilling, award-winning play at Bristol Old Vic and getting all spooky onboard ss Great Britain in time for Halloween

Tall tales

Head to Bristol Old Vic this month and be transported to a small Irish town with Conor McPherson’s chilling, award-winning play. Running from 10 – 14 October, The Weir focusses on a group of locals who each share ghostly tales, whiling away the hours in a cosy, rural pub. But the arrival of a young stranger, haunted by a secret from her past, turns the tales of folklore into something altogether more unsettling. Tickets from £10. • bristololdvic.org.uk

Broken Britain

Join Middle-Weight Theatre Company for a double bill at The Alma Tavern Theatre, running from 19 – 21 October. First up is Sound Bite, Middle-Weight Theatre’s debut production set in 1969. Two men, Dick and Mickey, are tasked with providing Neil Armstrong with the first iconic words to be spoken from the surface of the moon. But there’s just one problem…writer’s block! Following up is Remedies: A Ballad of Broken Britain, an original play by Matt Roberts which takes a look at Britain’s ills, from Brexit to benefits and broken homes, through the eyes of five unique characters. Tickets from £8 to £10. • middleweighttheatrecompany.com

All aboard the spooky ship

As the nights get longer and the chilly air sets in, step on board Brunel’s ss Great Britain for a Victorian fright-fest to remember. Just in time for Halloween, guests can explore the eerie sights, sounds and smells of the 174-year-old ship, but watch out for what might be creeping in the shadows… Spooky Ship tours take place from 28 – 29 October, times vary. Plus, children can hear tales of the Victorian crew’s gruesome injuries and can get the chance to frighten their parents with a prosthetics and special-effect makeover, from 21 – 29 October. Feeling brave? Become a true sailor and climb the mainmast, available everyday until 31 October. Tickets: £14 adults, £8 children, under fours go free. • ssgreatbritain.org

In motion

Taking place from Friday 29 September right up until Saturday 16 December, Motion’s In: Motion series is set to bring a fantastic array of performers to the city, championing Bristol’s thriving music scene and diverse night life. In October, expect shows from the likes of London Elektricity, Paul Oakenfield, The Heatwave, and a whole host of other renowned DJs, producers and musicians. Tickets cost £16.50. • bristolinmotion.com

Simple things

Now in its seventh year, Simple Things festival is back this month with a characteristically adventurous musical line-up, celebrating the best in electronica, post-punk, experimentalism and a vibrant array of other boundary-breaking styles. Innovative performers include Indiana-based electronic musician Jlin, Bristol DJ Shanti Celeste, indie band Wild Beasts, the visceral Idles – recently picked to support Foo Fighters – Canadian singer/poet Marie Davidson and plenty more. As ever the festival, which takes place from 20 – 21 October, will utilise a diverse network of Bristol’s best venues, with Colston Hall at the heart of the goings-on. Tickets cost £40. • simplethingsfestival.co.uk

Main image: The Weir at Bristol Old Vic. Image © Michael Wharley