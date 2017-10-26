Former Monmouth student Hallam Amos has been picked in Wales’ rugby squad for the autumn internationals.

The 23 year-old, who plays his domestic rugby with Welsh Pro14 regional team Dragons, will be looking to add to his 11 international caps.

The former Head Boy at Monmouth School for Boys has been in outstanding form this term, scoring four tries in just six appearances for Dragons.

Hallam can play at full back or on the wing and will be hoping to boost his international prospects for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Led by captain Alun Wyn Jones, Wales will face four consecutive Test matches at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, kicking off against Australia on Saturday 11 November.

Hallam is part of Wales’ 36-man squad and among five players from Newport-based Dragons.

Hallam was still at school when he made his debut for the Dragons in the LV= Cup victory at Wasps in 2011.

The full back broke the record for the youngest ever starting player in the PRO12 against the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea in April 2012 and was selected in the Wales under 20s squad for the 2013 Six Nations.

Hallam made his full international debut on the wing against Tonga in the 2013 autumn series, aged just 19 and a few months after leaving Monmouth School for Boys with outstanding A level results.

He appeared for Wales in their stunning victory against England at Twickenham in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and is regarded as one the nation’s most exciting prospects in the backs division.

