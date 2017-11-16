Former Monmouth student scores last-gasp try in Wales’ defeat to Australia

Former Monmouth student Hallam Amos scored a last-gasp try for Wales in a 29-21 defeat against Australia in Cardiff.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Welsh Pro14 regional team Dragons, dived over in the corner in the final minute of Saturday’s hard-fought Test match at the Principality Stadium.

The former Head Boy at Monmouth School for Boys has been in outstanding form for Dragons this term. He has now scored two tries for Wales in 12 matches.

Hallam, who can play at full-back or on the wing, replaced Steff Evans in the 64th minute and made an impact in a fast-paced clash with the Wallabies.

Hallam will be hoping to keep his place in the squad for Wales’ second match of the autumn series against Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday (2.30pm).

Wales face World Champions New Zealand on 25 November (5.15pm) before rounding off their autumn Tests in Cardiff against South Africa on 2 December (2.30pm).

Wales Head Coach Warren Gatland said: “I think we will make a lot of changes for the next match (against Georgia).

“Some of the younger boys will get a chance and some players that have come back into the squad will get an opportunity as well.

“There’s a good chance for players to go out and perform next week and put themselves in contention for the All Blacks. So that’s important.”

Hallam was still at school when he made his debut for the Dragons in the LV= Cup victory at Wasps in 2011.

He made his full international debut on the wing against Tonga in the 2013 autumn series, aged just 19, a few months after leaving Monmouth School for Boys with outstanding results in his A level examinations.

He appeared for Wales in their impressive victory against England at Twickenham in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Visit: habsmonmouth.org