To celebrate the opening of its brand new Bristol pizzeria, sourdough pizza pioneer Franco Manca will be giving away 500 pizzas across the first five days of opening.

Franco Manca will be opening its first ever restaurant in Bristol on Saturday 11 November in Clare Street.

The eatery has gained an impressive reputation on the pizza scene in the UK in recent years for producing traditional Neapolitan pizza using slow-rising sourdough and simple yet delicious toppings.

On the menu, customers will be able to order from seven regular pizza options, starting from £4.95, including fan-favourite “the no. 4” (£7.35) which features Gloucester old spot ham, wild mushrooms and a mix of mozzarella and buffalo ricotta.

In the Bristol restaurant, as well as the usual menu, there will be a selection of delicious sharing platters, daily changing specials and a selection of post pizza delights including home-made tiramisu.

Limited to one per person, the free pizzas will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis for those dining in the new pizzeria only from Saturday 11 November. The first 50 pizzas will be available from opening with the final 50 at 6pm each day until Wednesday 15 November.

Franco Manca Bristol is the latest opening in the UK, following recent launches in Oxford, Reading and London’s Kings Cross.

