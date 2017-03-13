Sun-Pat has teamed up with Olympic Gold Medalist Sam Quek to help keep children fuelled and active this Easter break by offering a chance to win a free hockey lesson

New research shows that parents often find it hard to find new activities to keep their children entertained during the Easter break, and Sun-Pat is on hand to encourage children to try hockey, perhaps for the first time, learning skills from Sam Quek as well as enjoying a game with her.

‘I am passionate about being a role model for children and delighted to be able to give back by working with Sun-Pat,” says Sam. ‘ It is truly amazing the impact sports can have on children and by offering free hockey classes for kids nationwide I hope to encourage them to try something new that they might have not considered before.

“I eat Sun-Pat as part of my training diet and I really enjoy it on toast or even with a banana before exercising. Making sure you’re fuelled when doing sport is really important and I find leading a balanced and active lifestyle is key to achieving your goals.”

Where/When: Hockey classes will be taking part in five locations nationwide during the Easter holidays:

Monday 10thApril, 11am – 12:30pm – Spencer Hockey Club, London Monday 10thApril, 7pm-8pm – Bristol & West Hockey Club, Bristol Tuesday 11thApril, 4pm – 5:30pm – Bowdon Hockey Club, Manchester Thursday 13thApril, 10am–11:30pm – Whitley Bay & Tynemouth Hockey Club, Newcastle Thursday 13thApril, 4pm – 5:30pm – Clydesdale & Clydesdale Western Hockey Club , Glasgow

How: To apply for a place, enter via the website. Sun-Pat will pick 100 winners at random to take part in a hockey session with Olympic gold medalist Sam Quek. Entries can be made via the Sun-Pat website.

What: All hockey classes will be open to the general public to sign up for via the Sun-Pat website. Winners will be picked at random to take part in the classes and the classes are open to 6-13 year olds. Children will get to learn hockey skills directly from Olympian Sam as well as watching her in action too. Sun-Pat will be keeping kids fuelled during the class with Sun-Pat Peanut Butter snacks to enjoy. You don’t need to be a hockey club member to be involved.