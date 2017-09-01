Church Farm, Parkgate Lane, Rode, Frome BA11 6AA

Tel: 01373 831286

Web: fusselsfinefoods.co.uk

Fussels Fine Foods has been producing single cold pressed rapeseed oil for the last 10 years from its third-generation farm in Rode, Somerset. With a family passion for farming and good quality British food, Andy Fussel and his team grow, harvest and press oilseed rape to eventually arrive at a carefully crafted, healthy oil that is highly versatile and incredibly delicious. Not only high in essential omegas, low in saturated fat and stable at high temperatures, rapeseed oil is also a great source of vitamin E. From frying and roasting, to baking and drizzling, Fussels single cold pressed extra virgin rapeseed oil is a kitchen staple. Yet the Fussels range doesn’t just stop at oil. Not only does the company offer a choice of smoked, chilli and garlic varieties to add a little spice to your cooking, it has an extensive range of dressings, mayonnaises, sauces and vinaigrettes available online, at local markets and from the Rode farm outlet. The latter has seen a recent expansion and now also hosts a demonstration kitchen which is cooking up a storm. Cookery courses, farm tours – offering an insight to the pressing process – and foodie demonstrations teach visitors all about British farming as well as how to use this golden oil at home.