As we start packing away our Summer clothes and reaching for our jumpers, it’s the perfect time to get our homes ready for Autumn too. So the team at Clarks Village have pulled together their top tips on how to get ready for the change of season . . .

We all know that sleep is really important for our health and wellbeing, so the experienced team at Tempur are on hand to give you their sleeping tips and recommendations, from how to invest in the right mattress to which pillow will help you get the comfiest sleep for your posture.

Cushions, throws and bedding are great for making your home feel cosy and warm during the Winter months, and by buying them at Clarks Village, not only will they look great, they’ll be affordable too. Instead of cranking up the heating, head to the Homeware Pavilion to pick from a fabulous selection of designed duvet covers and pillowcases at Bedeck. Brands to browse through include, Designers Guild, Harlequin, Hotel, Joules, Peacock Blue, V&A and William Morris.

Bedeck offer a wide range of bedding to suit all tastes and ages, from traditional to contemporary designs; stripes, paisley, floral, checks and plain. Many of their stunning ranges are reduced by 50% from RRP and every week there are additional 20% savings on selected ranges.

While you’re updating your linen, pack away those beach towels and treat yourself to some new fluffy ones in a kaleidoscope of colours from Bedeck or M&S.

Once your sleeping zone is sorted, then adding new accessories to your living space is an easy way to inject warmth and energy. Whether you want an uplifting bright or softer shade, you can pick up a range of accessories to boost your mood. Look for metallic accents to bring a glimmer and flash of colour at the same time. Visit Next Clearance for inspiration.

This Autumn the trend for bold floral prints is everywhere from fashion to furnishings. If you don’t want to redecorate, then you can be in style by having vases of flowers throughout your home – perfect for brightening up darker days and adding natural scent. Dartington Crystal has some stunning delicate vases or be inspired by the countryside and fill tiny Denby jugs or Portmeirion crockery with nature’s floral up-lifters. Head to Villeroy & Boch for vases of all sizes and shades, and whilst stocks last their “Mini Vases” in red are reduced from £24.90 to £12.45 and in all other colours from £19.90 to £9.95.

