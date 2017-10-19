Bristol’s Food And Theatre Company are setting up a secret, blood-thirsty world this weekend in the tunnels under Temple Meads

The ‘​Loco Lost Boys​’ event, running from 19 – 22 October, is inspired by the 1987 Southern California-set film The Lost Boys, and will take place in the Loco Klub – a venue that’s no stranger to immersive theatre experiences, having hosted the hit show Trainspotting when it came to Bristol.

However, this is rather different, with The Loco Klub being transformed, as we speak, into a modern-day Santa Cruz, and events taking place around the dinner table, with guests joining main characters Michael, Sam and Lucy for a gorgeous-sounding three-course meal as the tale unfolds. There’ll be live music and dancing until late, courtesy of rebel vampire DJ Micheal Vinyl – playing a mix of Eighties new wave, disco pop, punk, synth pop, electric and big rock until the wee hours – and that’s pretty much all we can say for now, other than…expect the unexpected!

Food and Theatre Company is made up of a group of comics specialising in immersive dining events with superb chefs including John Watson from No Man’s Grace, Alexis John from MiCasa Catering, and Stuart Seth from Seth’s Kitchen – handpicked for their expertise in different types of cuisine. The food is unique to each theatrical production and devised with chefs to create a unique and abstract offering that aims to surpass expectations – past dishes have included deep-fried crickets and pistachio biscuits dipped in liquid nitrogen that make smoke come out of diners’ mouths!

What better way to get into the Halloween mood? There are still tickets left for the Friday and Sunday sessions – but be quick! Email anna@foodandtheatrecompany.com

Menu below…