Shopping outlet Clarks Village is supporting students to get ready for university with a suitcase full of great bargains and offers.

Here are some of the highlights from Clarks Village to start the new term with . . .

First thing’s first – clothes! Be sure to start this term in style by grabbing some bargains from top clothing brands such as Crew Clothing (2 for £80 on Heritage Shirts and fabulous 3 for 2 on Classic Polos), and GAP (up to 50% off sale!). Whatever you do, make sure you do not miss out on the Coast mega sale.

If you’re really struggling with what to wear this autumn, you’ll find stylish, quality and contemporary clothing options at Next, with up to 75% off original selling price, value for money comes as standard. Inside the Next Clearance store is a fabulous range of clothing, shoes and accessories for every gender at prices you will love.

For the hostess with the mostest, Denby are offering a fantastic warehouse clearance, with 20% off outlet prices on selected cook shop and tableware ranges. Be sure to pop into Tefal for those all-important pots and pans, all with up to 60% off the RRP.

For sleep essentials, why not treat yourself to some new, luxury bedding from Bedeck to make your new room feel like home from home. How about a reversible duvet cover, memory foam pillows or a sophisticated embroidered cushion? Altana Denim, Damara Blue and Alba Slate are all currently offering 50% of RRP, now with a further 20% off in the Homeware Pavillion.

While you’re out shopping, stop by one of the many food and drink outlets and refuel at Clarks Village. From Frankie and Benny’s to The Cornish Bakery, there’s plenty to choose from, so we’re confident that you’ll find something to suit everyone’s favourite food choices. Pop into the Gourmet Burger Kitchen, where for three weeks only, you can grab any of the Classic burgers for only £5. You can even upgrade to any burger for an extra £2. Why not wash down your delicious burger with a ridiculously lush milkshake for £3?

For an added bonus this season, selected stores are offering student discount – check out the Clarks Village website for a list of student friendly stores and relevant terms and conditions. With up to 60% off the high street RRPs, you are sure to find a bargain and score 10/10 at Clarks Village – just in time for the mad rush back to uni. So, what are you waiting for?

Visit: clarksvillage.co.uk