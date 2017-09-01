Various Bristol locations: Bedminster, Brislington, Fishponds, Henleaze, Horfield, Keynsham, Redfield

Web: cafegrounded.co.uk

Open all day, every day, and serving seasonal food in a welcoming environment, Grounded has become a staple across Bristol. As the number of locations has grown and spread, the team has never lost sight of their original mission to be the heart of the communities they serve. The ethos is still evident today, with each branch showcasing the work of local artists on the walls, and regular live music events from homegrown soloists and bands. Popular with all ages and stages, the crowd-pleasing menus have recently been revamped with a mix of breakfast items, baguettes, salads, tasty tapas, hearty main courses and wholesome pizzas. Each Grounded location also offers a full gluten-free menu, a children’s menu and a great selection of craft beers, wines, soft drinks and smoothies to boot.