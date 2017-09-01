St Augustine’s Parade, Bristol BS1 4UL

Tel: 0117 302 3224

Located just inside the Hippodrome Piano Bar, Hanover St Bistro is a pretty handy spot to visit before taking in a show – be it for cocktails and nibbles or even a three-course meal. The starter dishes on offer include baked camembert, hearty vine tomato soup, and ginger and lemon chicken skewers, while the main courses comprise a selection of pizzas, salads and sharing boards. For those bringing their little ones to the theatre, a reasonably priced children’s menu is also available as well as a tempting selection of desserts. Those who book ahead are able to take advantage of a special offer and enjoy two courses for £12.95, adding a lovely touch to your theatre outing.