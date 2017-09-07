As you might have seen from social media over the last couple of days, the city is absolutely loving Bristol in the Sky – the completely unique, temporary pop-up sky restaurant experience just off Millennium Square – since it arrived at Harbourside earlier this week. Those to have wowed guests with their delicious wares, at a dizzying height of 100 feet in the air, have so far included the incredibly talented Bath-based chef Gordon Jones who, we must say, managed to conjure up some veritable culinary magic in his tiny, sky-high workspace – the likes of ambrosial Scottish girolle mousse with pickled Chicken of the Woods, candied pine nuts and chives; and beautiful wild cherry kulfi with cherry sorbet, pistachio madeleines and spiced chocolate cremeaux – to a superb skyline soundtrack. Bristol’s own Rosemarino, as well as its award-winning ice cream makers Swoon Gelato, Clifton cocktail bar HMSS and Thornbury eatery Romy’s Kitchen have also enjoyed rave reviews of their ‘flights’.

Tomorrow it’s the turn of executive chef Louise McCrimmon of Harvey Nichols’ Second Floor Restaurant, who’ll be cooking up a three-course lunch and, later, dinner in the sky, sponsored by San Pellegrino – a brand synonymous with fine dining as the table water of choice for lots of top chefs worldwide. Guests will begin their gourmet experience like no other – being fastened several times into their chunky, Alton-Towers-esque seat and then raised to 100 feet while Louise prepares and serves their food from the centre of the giant dining table and they soak up the bird’s eye views of everything from Bristol harbour, Totterdown’s famously colourful houses and Victoria Park, to the Wills Memorial Building at the top of Park Street, Asdall Bedminster (another very important landmark) and Cabot Tower.

Tickets are still available for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – here are the menus to whet your appetite!

LUNCH

– Brixham crab, seaweed jelly, pickled cucumber, samphire

– Roasted wild rabbit loin, rabbit and leek pie, sweetcorn purée, baby carrots, rabbit jus

– Baked apple and bay-scented brûlée, blackberry compote, shortbread biscuit

DINNER MENU

– Forme d’ambert, Port jelly, spiced walnuts, crispy toast

