One interiors specialist, new in Clifton this year, offers up a few ideas for making life in the kitchen a little easier

Tell us to change the record all you like; but we can’t help loving how Bristol’s self-styled interiors quarter is shaping up even further for 2017. Already something of a one-stop shop when it comes to the feathering of Bristol nests, Whiteladies Road welcomed another new interiors business into the fold last month, this time situated inside Clifton Down Shopping Centre.

The new Kütchenhaus space is home to a range of affordable, high-quality, German-built kitchens following the latest design trends and all in the latest styles and colours – and, in addition, it offers a free design service which sees the team set to work individually with those in the market for a kitchen, to produce something that fits optimally into both their home and lifestyle.

Kütchenhaus was established here in the UK in 2004, starting out with three stores, and since then it has expanded to comprise 10 different branches, all supplied by Nobilia, the world’s largest kitchen manufacturer. “We are literally the shop front for our factory,” says Rob Cash, director of Kütchehaus Bristol; “a way of selling directly to the end customer, and cutting out all the middlemen. All our kitchens are made to order and are supplied ready to install, and we have our own fleet of vehicles that come direct from Germany to our warehouse and then straight out to you.

“We are always moving with the new trends and have just launched our new products for 2017 – including the introduction of our copper and concrete door finishes. We are also expanding our matt finished doors after seeing a higher demand in recent years, and expanding our Line N handleless ranges which contributed to nearly 50% of last year’s sales.”

Go go gadget

It’s often the little things that really make a difference to everyday living – so we asked Rob for the top 21st-century toys he’d pick out for the uber-modern Bristolian kitchen:

• Kick-open bin that opens with the touch of your foot, meaning you don’t need to get any mess on the door while juggling piles of peelings and simultaneously trying to access the bin… Rather than getting muck all over your doors and units, with a touch-free unit, disposing of waste is much easier.

• For those who struggle with worktop space, the very handy hide-away sink with pop-up tap and glass lid is worth investigating – allowing for plenty more surface space. I love the Quooker boiling water tap we have on display too.

• 2017 sees us launch two induction hobs which feature a built-in hood that sucks steam, as well as any unwanted aromas, downwards. This is perfect for an open-plan kitchen, giving a clear field of view and ideal for entertaining.

kutchenhaus.co.uk