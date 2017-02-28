Fashion designer Henry Holland and stylist Mark Heyes will return to The Mall at Cribbs Causeway next month to present Bristol Fashion Week SS17’s 17 catwalk shows, which run from 29 March to 2 April

Henry, also a DJ and presenter, stormed on to the scene in 2006 with his ‘Fashion Groupie’ t-shirts and an army of celebrity followers. Fast forward 10 years and his label, House of Holland, has established itself as one of the major fashion players. His fashion credentials, expertise and banter proved a real hit with Bristol audience’s last season and this season’s shows will see him introduce a host of surprises. We grabbed him for a quick chat ahead of the event…

TBM: This is your second time presenting BFW – what were some of your highlights from your debut?

HH: I think learning Bristolian has to be my highlight from last time – I’ve been using ‘gert lush’ in everyday conversation at least once a week.

What are your favourite trends for SS17?

Gingham is one of my favourite womenswear trends for this summer. There is a lot of romance for SS17 too, tulle and sheer pieces with adornments and embellishment, which I’m into. For menswear I don’t think the sportswear/urban/sports luxe trend is showing any signs of going anywhere. It’s kind of moved on to be more just a way of dressing and less trend-focused. There are some really strong ’80s shoulders in tailoring also and a lot more double-breasted suiting coming through, which I am a fan of.

Henry is loving gingham for SS17 – like this from Next ..And this cute playsuit from New Look

Bold, sporty stripes are in at Hobbs

Which are your favourite high street stores?

I tend to spend a lot of time and money in Topman, and I think the womenswear at Marks and Spencer is looking really good at the moment.

Look out for tailoring in M&S’s womenswear range

What’s top of your own shopping list for Spring/Summer?

I don’t have anything specific just now but I usually spend a lot of money on jackets and shoes! I just had to build more storage for both…

While we’re in SS17 mode, you must be madly prepping for your AW17 show – what we can expect later in the year?

I could tell you but then I would have to kill you! Joking. I’ve been manically working on the AW17 collection but I have to keep it all very close to my chest. That element of surprise when people see the first look is what we work towards for so many months and I’m such an over-sharer naturally that I have to try to keep at least one secret!

Who’s your personal style icon?

Wiz Kalifa – I’m not even joking. Rihanna also – she takes risks and loves clothes and loves to experiment and is never told what to wear and that comes across.

What has been your biggest fashion disaster?

Melting my shell suit to my arm when I sat too close to a gas fire. God bless the ’80s

Bristol Fashion Week tickets are available online now. Tickets start from £8.95 for a standard ticket, £9.95 for a second row ticket and £13.95 for a front row ticket. Available to book online now from mallcribbs.com