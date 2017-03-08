From singing and dancing, to writing and debating, every girl at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls shone during the incredibly creative and hotly anticipated Eisteddfod on St David’s Day

As tradition dictates, each HMSG House went head to head, competing for points in cooking, music, drama, and art competitions – among many more.

Following show-stopping performances and much deliberating by the judges, Imbert Terry came out on top, with Mather Jackson second, Bagnall Oakeley third and Prosser fourth.

Faisa of Prosser House was crowned Bard thanks to her beautifully written poem, My Darlings.

Dr Caroline Pascoe, Headmistress of HMSG, said: “Eisteddfod 2017 was a truly fantastic occasion.

“This amazing day in education unites the year groups, encourages each girl to celebrate her strengths and talents, and brings out the absolute best in both pupils and staff.

“I’m so proud of the joyous and wholehearted way in which every member of the school enters into the spirit of this momentous event.”

