This month, The Bristol Magazine teamed up with House of Fraser to shoot the AW17 collection and play with new-season styles, palettes and patterns

This über-autumnal frock from Biba, £99, reflects the AW17 catwalks’ fondness for shades of red, as well as the continuing trend towards tiered gardens (boots: model’s own)

Work some executive realness with a nice little update on the Nineties power suit – see this fine example from Linea (jacket, £75, trousers, £55). The standard Smart White Shirt has undergone various reinventions too – the bow detail of Linea’s take (£25) can be tied front or back to add elan. (Shoes: model’s own)

Faux leather is experiencing a surge in popularity. Make a statement with Biba’s Pu stretch leggings, £49, Linea’s flute-sleeve blouse, £45 – speaking subtly to the Seventies – and Issa’s Ariel

box clutch, £40

We’re seeing quite a bit of this shade around – we’ve decided to call it ‘chartreuse’ – and easily envision the embellished Mila dress, £179 from Issa London, making a slick transition from day to night, especially teamed with a simple leather like this from Label Lab, £69, and

Therapy’s Rory crossbody, £20

We enjoyed the fuchsia trend that first poked its head into SS17 – and here, with Issa London’s Valentina bow-neck dress, £89, it translates into more everyday glamour with some tough-edge boots and a baker boy hat (model’s own)

We’ve seen designers journeying to the Orient, to bring us wrap fronts, silky separates, mandarin collars and more – and we love Biba’s pyjama-style printed trousers, £69, tapping into the wide-leg style

You can join House of Fraser’s fashion and beauty team and celebrate AW17, with a glass of Prosecco and a generous serving of style advice, at the Cabot Circus store on Friday 15 September, 5pm – 10pm.

Watch the new-season fashion show at Café Zest from 8pm – 9pm (call 0117 9125552 to reserve a slot) and visit favourite beauty counters for tips and tricks for the new season, plus £10 off on spends of £50 or more. Visit houseoffraser.co.uk for full terms and conditions.

Director: Amanda Nicholls // Photography: Chris Daw; chrisdawphotography.com // Model: Franciska Bodnar; bigmustard.co.uk // Clothing: House of Fraser; houseoffraser.co.uk // Hair: Tomasz Sadowski; seanhanna.com // Make-up: Shari Knowles; shariknowlesmakeup.com // Assistants: Emma Payne, Kate Mitchell