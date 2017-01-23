Fashion brand Hush is set to launch in John Lewis at Cribbs Causeway on 14 February, coinciding with the release of its Spring/Summer collection

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush are launching six brand new concessions in John Lewis on the 14th February 2017 to coincide with the launch of their spring/summer 2017 collection.

The new concessions will be located across the country, in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Cheadle (Manchester), Kingston, Milton Keynes and Cribbs Causeway (Bristol), bringing their fast-growing brand of casual chic womenswear to more people than ever before.

With the concept already proving successful in existing stores, each new concession will have a Hush style adviser on hand to ensure that customers in store continue to experience the same high level of personalised service they have come to expect when shopping with hush online.

Founded by Mandy Watkins in 2003, Hush has developed into one of the UK’s leading online fashion retailers. “We’re delighted to be opening in six more stores next month and we look forward to introducing our brand of relaxed style to lots of new customers this Spring/Summer,” says Mandy.

Head of buying for John Lewis womenswear Jo Bennett said: “we adore Hush and so do our customers. We are pleased to say we will be opening more hush concessions within John Lewis stores this season to allow further Women to be introduced to this amazing brand nationwide. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Hush during 2017.”

Hush Bristol opens on 14 February at John Lewis, Cribbs Causeway. To view their latest collections visit hush-uk.com