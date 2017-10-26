Pupils at Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital welcomed the Member of Parliament for Wells and former pupil of the school, James Heappey MP, back to the school last week to present prizes at the annual Prize Giving ceremony, held at Clifton Cathedral.

After leaving the school in 1984, James went on to study Political Science at the University of Birmingham before attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He then served as an officer in Kabul, Northern Ireland, Basra and the Helmund Province before he was posted to the Ministry of Defence in London and promoted to the rank of Major in 2012. James was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Wells in the 2015 general election.

Having presented the prizes James spoke passionately about his time at the school and emphasised the importance of taking advantage of all the opportunities that QEH offers, both academic and extra-curricular.

Stephen Holliday, Headmaster at QEH, says “Congratulations to all our students, present and past, for their many achievements throughout the year. We were delighted to welcome back former pupil James Heappey to present the prizes and I am sure everyone present was inspired by his address.”

