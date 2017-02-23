Journalist and presenter Mariella Frostrup delivered an insightful talk to pupils at Dauntsey’s called ‘What you won’t find on Google’ recently

Tackling the challenges of the digital world head-on, Mariella encouraged students to focus on their own success, relationships and ambitions, rather than on what is perceived to be success by the world’s media.Using her own path from a humble background to becoming a successful journalist, she spoke about the importance of believing in yourself and focusing on your goals. In the concluding stages of her talk, she highlighted the importance on of education and spoke at length about her own charitable foundation, The Great Initiative, which encourages gender equality across the globe.

The talk was the latest in the school’s Mercers’ lecture series.

India Wild, an Upper Sixth Form pupil from Dauntsey’s said: “It was a genuinely inspiring and thought-provoking talk that was enjoyed by all. It was a pleasure to meet someone so passionate about their work.”

Forthcoming Mercers’ Lectures at Dauntsey’s include The Ethics of War by Professor AC Grayling on 9 March and Reporting on Conflict by Jeremy Bowen on 25 April.

