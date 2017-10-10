Budding tennis aces from Monmouth were put through their paces in a fun-filled session run by former captain of the GB Fed Cup team, Judy Murray.

The pupils from Monmouth School Girls’ Prep took part in a series of activities this afternoon to test their co-ordination, team work and movement skills at Monmouth Leisure Centre.

The girls were joined by PE staff from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools and by female pupils from other primary schools in the area.

Judy has been a tennis coach for more than 20 years and is mother to tennis champions Andy and Jamie Murray. Judy also holds 64 Scottish titles and is one of the world’s best skill developers in young tennis players.

She has founded the Miss-Hits programme and her mission is to introduce more girls aged five to eight years old to take up tennis.

Judy believes there should be more female tennis stars in the UK and has created Miss-Hits as part of the She Rallies initiative to make the sport more welcoming and exciting to girls.

“We need to get more little girls to play tennis,” said Judy, who also wants to encourage female coaches in the area to get involved in the exciting programme.

Visit: habsmonmouth.org